Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 7,460 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 902,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.4% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $69,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.26. 134,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,362,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $143.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.43 and a 200-day moving average of $80.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.