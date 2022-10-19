Barclays Cuts Entain (LON:ENT) Price Target to GBX 1,450

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ENT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($24.77) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,871 ($22.61) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,100 ($25.37).

Entain stock opened at GBX 1,161.50 ($14.03) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03. Entain has a 1 year low of GBX 994.60 ($12.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,201 ($26.59). The company has a market cap of £6.84 billion and a PE ratio of 3,226.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,213.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,302.82.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

