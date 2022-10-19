Barclays Cuts Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Price Target to 475.00

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from 500.00 to 475.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aker BP ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $405.50.

Aker BP ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS DETNF remained flat at $29.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.40. Aker BP ASA has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $41.65.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

