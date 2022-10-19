Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 381,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $835,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 66,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $145,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 199,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $435,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,921,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.14.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $143,221.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.05. The company had a trading volume of 952,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,748,836. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.94. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.27 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

