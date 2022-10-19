Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,334 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $481,525,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,234,000 after buying an additional 2,789,882 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $208,596,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,016,000 after buying an additional 1,687,707 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

Shares of MDT traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $82.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,456,858. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.30. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $79.44 and a fifty-two week high of $124.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

