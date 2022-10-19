Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.1 %

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 107,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,514,241 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADP traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.43. The stock had a trading volume of 29,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.38 and its 200 day moving average is $227.68. The firm has a market cap of $96.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.