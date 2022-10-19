Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $4.47 Million Stock Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,998 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,132,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,619,000 after buying an additional 828,378 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,528,000 after buying an additional 211,729 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,553,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,763,000 after buying an additional 967,642 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,939,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,120,000 after buying an additional 2,277,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth about $266,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.23. The company had a trading volume of 437,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,096,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $104.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.67 and its 200-day moving average is $53.41.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. HSBC raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Nomura raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.73.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

