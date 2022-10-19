Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $11.47 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $11,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 219,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period.
iShares MBS ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.34. The company had a trading volume of 25,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,704. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $89.46 and a one year high of $108.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.94.
iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend
iShares MBS ETF Company Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
- Is Netflix A Blockbuster Or Another Blockbuster Video?
- Intel – Are We Near A Bottom?
- Merck Nears Breakout Point After October Surprise Good News
- Target Is About To Start A 20% Rally Into The Holidays
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.