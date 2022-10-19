Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $11.47 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $11,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 219,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.34. The company had a trading volume of 25,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,704. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $89.46 and a one year high of $108.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.94.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

