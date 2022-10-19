Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,095,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 38,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Down 0.4 %

GIS traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $77.92. The company had a trading volume of 61,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,702. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.52. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.20 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.31.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,434,941. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

