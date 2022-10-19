Bank of The West Reduces Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bank of The West lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 175,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 66.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 34.8% during the second quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 5,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 58,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,670,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO traded down $22.40 on Wednesday, hitting $502.00. 70,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,465. The company has a market capitalization of $196.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $548.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $551.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $488.26 and a 52-week high of $672.34.

Insider Activity

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Barclays lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $651.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

