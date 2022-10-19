Bank of The West Purchases 2,038 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,669 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1,131.2% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 25,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 23,585 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Walmart by 4.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 632,990 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $76,959,000 after acquiring an additional 24,957 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,844 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 20,788 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart Trading Down 0.4 %

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.64. The company had a trading volume of 126,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,961,666. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.38 and a 200 day moving average of $134.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $362.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

