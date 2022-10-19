Bank of The West Has $12.11 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bank of The West lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 1.5% of Bank of The West’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GS. Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.79. 62,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,160. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.