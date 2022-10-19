Bank of The West Decreases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bank of The West cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,097,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,708,000 after buying an additional 25,746 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.14.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $2.68 on Wednesday, reaching $147.74. 82,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,995. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.87 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.78 and a 200 day moving average of $168.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

