Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Market Perform”

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BKRIY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €7.00 ($7.14) to €7.20 ($7.35) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €7.00 ($7.14) to €7.10 ($7.24) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €8.50 ($8.67) to €9.40 ($9.59) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €9.00 ($9.18) to €10.00 ($10.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Ireland Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.43.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

Bank of Ireland Group Trading Down 0.3 %

BKRIY stock opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $7.77.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.