Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Bank of America Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:BAC traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.82. 1,045,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,932,108. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Barclays reduced their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 15.5% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 3,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.5% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

