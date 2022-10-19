Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.21. 740,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,932,108. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $274.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $395,481,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 10,232.5% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,043,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,662 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,800,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

