Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the bank on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This is an increase from Banco Macro’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Banco Macro has a dividend payout ratio of 1.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Macro to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.8%.

Banco Macro Stock Performance

NYSE:BMA opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20. Banco Macro has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $938.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Macro

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $552.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.78 million. Banco Macro had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 10.70%. On average, analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Banco Macro by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Banco Macro by 456.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Banco Macro by 15.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Banco Macro by 3,316.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the second quarter worth about $134,000. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Banco Macro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Macro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

