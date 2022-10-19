Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0737 per share on Monday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th.

Balfour Beatty Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BAFYY opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77. Balfour Beatty has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

