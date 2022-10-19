Baldwin Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 0.6% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,839,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in BlackRock by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 53 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,456,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.15.

BlackRock stock traded down $6.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $574.28. 23,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $640.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $644.02. The company has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

