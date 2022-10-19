Baldwin Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,637 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.0% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $242,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 45,712.3% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 391,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 178.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 504,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $290,774,000 after purchasing an additional 323,591 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $5.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $467.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $508.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $509.42. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.