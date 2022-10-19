Baldwin Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,599,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,892,459,000 after buying an additional 1,100,806 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,089,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,654,000 after buying an additional 66,301 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,099,000 after buying an additional 1,618,497 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after buying an additional 1,589,999 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,959,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,170,000 after buying an additional 109,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock traded down $1.92 on Wednesday, reaching $90.79. 63,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,097,936. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.32.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

