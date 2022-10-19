Baldwin Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $18.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $386.75. 29,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,804. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $451.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.27.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.27.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

