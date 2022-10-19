Baldwin Investment Management LLC Acquires 164 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,683 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 8,802,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,357,000 after purchasing an additional 892,974 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded down $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.80. The stock had a trading volume of 36,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,587,807. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.51. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

