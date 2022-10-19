Balancer (BAL) Price Hits $6.12 on Major Exchanges

Balancer (BAL) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar. One Balancer token can now be bought for about $6.12 or 0.00031838 BTC on major exchanges. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $268.11 million and $60.62 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003217 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.97 or 0.27565708 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000598 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010766 BTC.
Balancer Token Profile
Balancer’s genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 52,125,147 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,822,910 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed.
