Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Short Interest Down 6.1% in September

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 929,500 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the September 15th total of 990,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total value of $227,696.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,400.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $497,681,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,415,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,552,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,070,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,458,000 after acquiring an additional 198,228 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 8.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,010,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,732,000 after acquiring an additional 78,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 3.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 515,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,734,000 after acquiring an additional 15,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Badger Meter Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

Shares of BMI stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.97. 179,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,042. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $112.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

