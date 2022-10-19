Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Short Interest Down 6.1% in September

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 929,500 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the September 15th total of 990,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total value of $227,696.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,400.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at $369,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 3.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,434 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at $875,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Badger Meter Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

Shares of BMI stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.97. 179,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,042. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 0.82. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $112.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.12.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

About Badger Meter

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.