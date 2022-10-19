B. Riley Comments on Beazer Homes USA, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) – B. Riley reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Beazer Homes USA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will earn $4.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.75. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beazer Homes USA’s current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $526.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NYSE:BZH opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 13.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $328.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.06. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $23.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 60.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

(Get Rating)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.