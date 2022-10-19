Axie Infinity Hits Market Cap of $895.30 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $10.78 or 0.00055920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $895.30 million and $54.79 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,276.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006507 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00036316 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00057400 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022732 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,056,187 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 83,056,186.67033975 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 11.17049257 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 257 active market(s) with $44,475,433.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

