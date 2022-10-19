Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 207.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.67.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

