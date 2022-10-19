Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $8 Million Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,878 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 4.06% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF worth $8,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 2,275.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $459,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

ISCB traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,298. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average of $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $191.18 million, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $61.99.

