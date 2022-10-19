Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $7.31 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,423 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,176 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Intel by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after buying an additional 25,630,363 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852,666 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Trading Down 0.2 %

INTC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.82. 266,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,424,524. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $106.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.