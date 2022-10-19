Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 3,005 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,248 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 31.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in McDonald’s by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Barclays decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.19.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $250.60. 17,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,897. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $184.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.98.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.