Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Trading 9.6% Higher

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.57. 40,935 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 37,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Aurania Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.75 million and a PE ratio of -1.33.

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Aurania Resources Ltd. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Aurania Resources

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities – Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

