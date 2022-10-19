Augustine Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 313.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the first quarter worth about $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter worth about $50,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FAF. Truist Financial reduced their price target on First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

First American Financial Stock Down 3.3 %

First American Financial stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.16. 12,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,590. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average is $55.42. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.34 and a 12 month high of $81.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.24.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.