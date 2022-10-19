Augustine Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHT traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.54. 2,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.82. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.13.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter.

CHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chunghwa Telecom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

