Augustine Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,942,456,000 after buying an additional 2,618,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,179,851,000 after buying an additional 1,840,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,393,153,000 after buying an additional 190,720 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after buying an additional 1,622,711 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,727,000 after buying an additional 303,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.25. The company had a trading volume of 309,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,184,877. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.51.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.06.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

