Augustine Asset Management Inc. Invests $231,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,898 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.41. 145,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,961,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.