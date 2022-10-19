Augustine Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.1% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 11.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in American Tower by 5.6% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,537,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 7.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.64.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT traded down $5.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,693. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $294.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $89.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.71%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

