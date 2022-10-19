Augustine Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,998,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,489,000 after purchasing an additional 127,479 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IRM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:IRM traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.26. 22,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average of $51.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.03%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,978. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,559 shares of company stock worth $913,923 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

