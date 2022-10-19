AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,376 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Corsicana & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.4% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.8% in the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 9,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 100,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 129,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.72.

AT&T Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of T stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,881,856. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

