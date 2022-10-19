Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Short Interest Up 5.4% in September

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,010,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 6,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

ATO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.88.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $101.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $88.96 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.40.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $816.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.70 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 49.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,896,000 after buying an additional 987,165 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $669,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 62,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,526,000 after buying an additional 37,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

