Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 5,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Associated Banc Price Performance
Associated Banc stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.10. 1,443,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,475. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.25.
Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.69 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Associated Banc Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Associated Banc
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,742,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,652 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 750.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,535,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,299 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Associated Banc by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 696,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,719,000 after purchasing an additional 519,279 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 2,414.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 457,000 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 533.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 355,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 299,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.
Associated Banc Company Profile
Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Associated Banc (ASB)
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
- Another Relief Rally? Here’s a Playbook for Traders and Investors
- Lockheed Martin: Get Defensive With Defense Stocks
- Twilio and Its 65% Upside Going Into Q4
- Cloudflare Lights Up With 13% Gain After Wells Fargo Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.