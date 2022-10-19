Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 5,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Associated Banc stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.10. 1,443,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,475. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.25.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.69 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,742,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,652 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 750.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,535,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,299 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Associated Banc by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 696,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,719,000 after purchasing an additional 519,279 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 2,414.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 457,000 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 533.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 355,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 299,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

