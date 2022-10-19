Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Down 8.1% in September

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the September 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 350,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Price Performance

OTCMKTS ARZGY opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23. Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $11.71.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARZGY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €21.00 ($21.43) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assicurazioni Generali presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.76.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.