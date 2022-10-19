Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.89.

NYSE ASH traded up $2.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.78. 292,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,834. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ashland has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $112.91.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.87 million. Ashland had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ashland will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ashland by 258.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,239,000 after acquiring an additional 288,683 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ashland by 2,468.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,832,000 after acquiring an additional 287,553 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Ashland by 33.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,092,000 after acquiring an additional 259,926 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland by 16.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,355,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,389,000 after purchasing an additional 192,197 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ashland by 44.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,025,000 after purchasing an additional 178,371 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashland, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

