Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Trading Down 6.9%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.03 and last traded at $19.16. 59,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,133,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.34.

Asana Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). The business had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 212.28% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $43,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,125.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326. 61.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Asana by 26.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,708,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,595 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its stake in Asana by 152.1% in the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,901 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund grew its stake in Asana by 71.1% in the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,238,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,475,000 after acquiring an additional 929,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Asana by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,967,000 after acquiring an additional 131,911 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Asana by 26.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,053,000 after acquiring an additional 331,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

