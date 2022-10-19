Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes $533,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Raymond James lowered their target price on S&P Global from $417.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.13.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $296.24. The stock had a trading volume of 54,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,174. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $343.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

