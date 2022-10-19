Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 285 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 125,172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,456 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX traded down $9.90 on Wednesday, hitting $290.27. 18,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,951. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.46. The firm has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $179.96 and a one year high of $305.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total value of $37,164,389.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,783.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total value of $37,164,389.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,783.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,966 shares of company stock valued at $51,376,247 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

