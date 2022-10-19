Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Reduces Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1.9% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 0.3% during the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its position in FedEx by 1.9% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Stephens lowered their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

FedEx Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $8,361,089. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $3.48 on Wednesday, reaching $152.82. 130,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,640,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.51. The firm has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

