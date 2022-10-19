Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $610,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 180.0% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 321.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.49. The company had a trading volume of 163,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,194,795. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $126.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.66 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 26.57%.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

