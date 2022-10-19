Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $3.11 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,750,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after buying an additional 7,380,205 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 488.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,668,000 after buying an additional 2,255,694 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $144,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,137,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $633,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,317 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.52.

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $53.07. The company had a trading volume of 611,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,956,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $98.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.43 and its 200 day moving average is $61.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

